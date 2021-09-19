Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 110 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 22,186.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after buying an additional 433,736 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $255.79 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.31 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.