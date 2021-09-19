Mission Wealth Management LP Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

CCEP opened at $57.85 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.