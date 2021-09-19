Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 70.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 825,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $70.41 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

