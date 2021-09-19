ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $364.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

