Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.