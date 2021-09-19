Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.