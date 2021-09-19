CWM Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $599.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

