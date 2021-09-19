Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,426 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

INNV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

