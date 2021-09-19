Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.