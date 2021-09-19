Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

