Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 610 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.