Greenleaf Trust Buys 346 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

