Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

