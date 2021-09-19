Aave (AAVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $257.69 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $257.69 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $344.80 or 0.00727971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00130248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,181,524 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

