Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.