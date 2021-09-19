$1.28 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.56. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

