Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 216,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 164,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Veritone has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

