Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.86 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

