JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

