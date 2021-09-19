JustInvest LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $435.36 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.16.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.
In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
