Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 458 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.71 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

