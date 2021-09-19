Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

