Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.