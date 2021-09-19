Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,518 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.