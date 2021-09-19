Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARQT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $235,189. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.