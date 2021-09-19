Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 12,708 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

