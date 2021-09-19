First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.0 days.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

