888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 585.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. 888 has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

