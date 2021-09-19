Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 714 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

