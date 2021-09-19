Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $91,000 Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

