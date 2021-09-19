CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,756.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $587,756.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00374963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.81 or 1.00010868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00082248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065822 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

