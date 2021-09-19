Hiblocks Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $47.02 million and $3.52 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07095088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.22 or 1.00013835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00854059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

