Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

