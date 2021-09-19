Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,550,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

