Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

