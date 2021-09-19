Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

IBRX opened at $10.18 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.