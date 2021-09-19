Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 5,183 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Homology Medicines worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 312.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 121,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

