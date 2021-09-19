Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $879.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

