Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

