Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,365.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 95.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.20.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.