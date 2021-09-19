Mission Wealth Management LP Has $213,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

