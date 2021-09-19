Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,564 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $16,735,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 513,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $16.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

