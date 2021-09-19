SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

SWTX stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.