Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.