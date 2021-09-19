Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.03 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

