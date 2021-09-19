Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

