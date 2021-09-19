Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Shares of CHTR opened at $763.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.78.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

