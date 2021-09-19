Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NGM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

