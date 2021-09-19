Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,039 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

