GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GDS were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

